TMC Hits Out at Amit Shah for 'Kangal Bengal' Comment, Calls Him 'Puke Worthy'
Amit Shah's remark comes after the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public meeting at Baruipur under Jadavpur constituency.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah addressing an election campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha election. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi/Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O' Brien Monday lashed out against BJP president Amit Shah for his comment "Kangal Bangla" (pauper Bengal) remark calling him "puke-worthy" and a "low-life" who "insulted" the state.
Derek also said that Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a befitting reply from the people of the state. Shah addressing a poll rally at Canning Monday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into "Kangal (pauper) Bangla".
Targetting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said "She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."
Retorting sharply to the comment, O'Brien said in a tweet "That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term ????? ????? Kangal Bangla today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal."
"Puke-worthy Shah is ignoramus about Bengal. Knows nothing about the State. Doesn't even care enough to find out where Rabindranath Thakur was born. And yet comes to beg for votes," Brien said.
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and said that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal but not BJP's victory march in the state.
Shah was criticising Trinamool Congress government for denying him permission to land his chopper and hold a public meeting at Baruipur under Jadavpur constituency.
"We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," he had asserted.
In the seventh and last phase of election on May 19, polling will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, including two in the city and two in its suburbs.
