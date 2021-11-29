TMC in National Expansion Mode, Gives Mamata Veto Power

Every move of the Trinamool Congress has an agenda set for a national goal. On Monday, the working committee meeting charted a plan aimed at that direction. This was the first meeting when leaders from Goa, Meghalaya, Haryana, Bihar and other States were present.

To achieve that goal, the committee decided to give veto power to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Party leader Derek O Brien said, “Veto power is given to party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Each and every decision in terms of pan-India expansion of TMC including other decisions in the State to be finalised by the party supremo only.”

From Yashwant Sinha to Mukul Sangma and Luizinho Falerio, everyone got the opportunity to speak and all of them stated that they will fight together to oust BJP from their respective places.

Mukul Sangma said G-23 leaders want to talk to TMC and if they come, they will be the main opposition. Sources say that they are in touch with TMC for a long time but TMC has yet to take a call on this. However, sources added that Prashant Kishore does not have a good perception of them and he might advise TMC to go slow on them.

TMC also said that it will carry on with its protest against the Union government without waiting for Congress to take the lead. TMC is not planning to attend the meeting called by Congress to take any common stand in Parliament.

The Tripura Municipal polls also got appreciation from the party leadership in the working committee meeting. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee expressed happiness on the Tripura result. In 4 months, the vote percentage is commendable, said Abhishek. Mamata also expressed her desire to go to Tripura for more work.

The party has also decided to hold the next working committee meeting in Delhi to show its intent.

