TMC Invites Other Parties to its Organisational Election Today; Mamata to be Re-elected as Chairperson

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will conduct its organisational election on Wednesday after a hiatus of five years during which its supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be re-elected as the chairperson of the party. This time, however, the TMC has invited other political parties to be observers in the election, except the BJP.

TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee said, “TMC will hold its organisational polls at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata tomorrow. We have invited other political parties to come and witness the organisational polls, except the BJP.”

The election will have all TMC MPs, MLAs and district presidents cast their vote. Banerjee will be elected uncontested as there has been no other nomination filed for the post. She will also be given “veto” power through which she can change the constitution of the party.

Sources said that after her election, she will choose members of the party’s working committee. Since the TMC is planning to expand its base nationally, it is expected that a National Working Committee will be formed, sources added.

Although the TMC invited other political parties to its organisational election, it’s unlikely that any of its political opponents will attend the poll.

The BJP, which didn’t receive an invitation, said it’s all “drama”. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “This is all drama they are doing. They have not called us, nor are we interested to go.”

TMC has reached out to the Congress to become the observer but the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya said he is in Delhi and can’t attend. The Left has also refused participation.

The organisational poll is the first big physical party meet after the TMC’s decisive assembly victory last year. CM Banerjee is expected to lay out the roadmap of the party regarding expanding footprint nationally. This also comes amid the TMC facing differences between its young and old guard, prompting Banerjee to issue a stern directive to all party leaders to not air opposing views publicly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.