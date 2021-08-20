TMC Latches on to Row as BJP MLA Slams Tripura CM Biplab Deb in Facebook Post

BJP MLA Sudip Roy Burman, who is known to speak openly against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, has once again opposed his government in the state via a Facebook Post.

“Several questions are coming on the Joint Recruitment exam of group C & D employees. It is logical to keep Bangla and Kokborok as compulsory language but it is not right to keep English. There is no syllabus on Tripura and details are also not given,” Burman posted.

“Everywhere preferences are given to locals, but in this case no such preference are not given which is strange, people from outside can apply. (In) whose interest all this changes have taken place…? People of the state want to know. In this case, I demand that this exam be cancelled and proper investigation take place,” he said.

Soon after his post, the issue was picked by the TMC, with party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeting, “See the Post of BJP Mla Sudip Roy Burman on Job exam. See the situation, they don’t get the scope of asking anything to CM even they are senior MLA.”

Burman is known to not enjoy good relations with the chief minister. He even went to Delhi to complain about him to the top leaders but so far no changes have been made in the BJP Cabinet or in parties rank and file in Tripura. The TMC wants to take advantage of the row and Ghosh’s tweet reflects what’s on party’s mind.

Not giving preference to locals and the introduction of English has raised eyebrows in public and now within the party . The TMC, which is in search of issues to build up the political base in the state, has taken up the issue.

