TMC Launches 10-point Manifesto Ahead of Goa Polls; Here are the Key Highlights

The TMC on Saturday released its 10-point election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Goa on February 14. The manifesto, released in the coastal state’s capital city Panaji, talks about a comprehensive agenda which the Mamata Bannerjee-led party claims will be able to “usher in a new dawn in Goa”.

Besides promising a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 per month to all women under the Griha Laxmi scheme, the manifesto focuses on instituting environmentally sustainable mining practices within 250 days of TMC forming the government — with an 80% reservation for Goans in extraction contracts and mining jobs. Here are the key highlights:

1. Boost to Goa’s GDP size to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakh; 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80% reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in 3 years.

2. A direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman of every household under Griha Laxmi; a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4% interest rate under Yuva Shakti, and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth.

3. Double the budgetary spending on Health and Education, increased to 2.75% and 6% of the budget respectively, alongside 2 new medical colleges, upgraded facilities at government school and a Universal Health Card and road accident treatment cover for every Goan household.

4. 33% reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector, 50% reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women’s safety.

5. Title and ownership rights of land under possession to all Goan families residing in the state since before 1976 and 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless families (under Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk), as well as a provision for a loan of upto Rs 10 lakhs at subsidised rates to revamp old Goan homes.

6. 24 x 7 public transport with a doubled fleet of state-owned buses, 24 x 7 uninterrupted electricity supply, pothole-free all-weather roads along with functional drainage systems and piped drinking water to all households as well as state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and training facilities in every Taluka.

7. Fuel subsidy increased to 2.5 times to Rs 75,000; a lean period allowance of Rs 4000 to fishing families and ban on LED-fishing and bull trawling; 18,000 hectares of traditional Khazan land to be revived to promote self-sufficiency in agriculture alongside instituting a cold-storage chain across the state and up-gradation and expansion of agricultural depots and mandis.

8. Instituting environmentally sustainable mining practices (within 250 days of TMC forming the government) with an 80% reservation for Goans in extraction contracts and mining jobs. Alongside, all income generated through the Goa Mineral Corporation to be utilised to fund welfare schemes in the state.

9. The three linear projects through Mollem to be terminated; Goa’s rights to Mhadei river waters be upheld and comprehensive waste management and garbage collection system to be incorporated with a 100% functional sewage network.

10. To uphold the pluralistic harmony of Goa and grant upto 25 lakhs in funds for the preservation of heritage sites alongside integrated tourist centers, mobile apps, and 24×7 police patrol and help desks to aid tourists.

This manifesto was released in four languages – English, Marathi, Konkani and Roman Konkani.

