TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Meets ACP Injured in BJP’s Nabanna Cholo Abhijan

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday met assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Debjit Chatterjee, who got injured in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nabanna Cholo Abhijan on Tuesday, in hospital.

After the meeting, he said: “They have done dadagiri in the name of movement, they applied force. I salute all this officers, they showed patience yesterday.”

This has been the line of the TMC since the clash between BJP leaders and administration. The fact that the police did not resort to firing was stressed by the TMC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, in her East Medinipur administrative meeting mentioned this. “Everybody has the right to protest, but protest and hooliganism cannot be mixed. A lot of police personnel were injured yesterday, they restrained themselves.”

Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee pointed out that the role of police in the clash was commendable.

Abhishek, the National General Secretary of TMC, also said the court should take cognisance of the incident. He said: “GOONS beat up an unarmed police person in the MOST BRUTAL MANNER. They hit him mercilessly with metal rods. Is this the true nature of public service according to BJP? Beating up those who protect us, seems acceptable, Narendra Modi ji?”

“Protest and hooliganism should not be mixed. All eyes will be on court, what they have to say,” he said.

Abhishek also asked why none of the leaders on Tuesday raised the issue of people’s jobs.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP Bengal vice-president, said: “This is an effect of their fear.”

