TMC Leader Mukul Roy Skips Anti-Defection Hearing Citing Health Reasons

Citing the reason for physical illness, TMC leader Mukul Roy skips a hearing at West Bengal Assembly Speaker’s chamber on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that Roy, who was elected as BJP MLA from Krishnanagar North, has now sought one month from Speaker Biman Banerjee to reply to the charges of the saffron party that he has been illegally appointed as PAC chairman and should be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

The Speaker asked both the parties to be present at the office on the second hearing. Though Adhikari was present with his lawyer, Mukul Roy did not turn up.

Roy wrote a letter to the Speaker claiming due to physical illness, he was unable to be present. He also requested one month time. Adhikari said, “Though Roy’s request has been granted, we cannot wait to drag the matter and hence will move to High Court demanding quick actions. Mukul Roy’s letter was faulty."

