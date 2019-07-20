TMC Leaders Sit on Dharna at Varanasi Airport After Being Stopped From Visiting Sonbhadra
The TMC said that a delegation comprising party senior leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abhir Ranjan Biswas and former MP Uma Saren, were stopped at the Varanasi airport after they deboarded the plane in Varanasi.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on a dharna at Varanasi airport after they were stopped by police. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sat on dharna at the Varanasi airport on Saturday after being stopped from visiting the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 people died in a caste violence on Wednesday.
The TMC said that a delegation comprising party senior leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal and Abhir Ranjan Biswas were stopped at the Varanasi airport after they deboarded the plane in Varanasi.
The TMC in its tweet quoted Brien as saying: "Trinamool Parliamentary delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM, SP have not told us under which section. ("Doing as told from topmost"). We have told them that we will cooperate, wish to meet injured and then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet and give confidence to grieving families."
Video message from Trinamool delegation who have been detained/arrested (they still haven’t been told why!) at Varanasi airport tarmac. They were on their way to meet the injured in hospital and meet & give confidence to the grieving families in #SonbhadraWatch>> pic.twitter.com/1cSjPfZ7cT— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019
On Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained in Mirzapur and taken to Chunar guest house. She was also not allowed to go and meet the victims families in Sonbhadra.
At least 10 people, including three women, died and over 24 were injured in a clash between Gond and Gujjar communities over a land dispute in Sonbhadra on Wednesday.
The police have arrested 29 people, including the kingpin Yogesh Dutt, in connection with the violence in Sonbhadra. A case has been filed against 78 people.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MCC Feels Need to Review Overthrow Rules After World Cup Final Row
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here
- Sony WH-XB900N Review: Headphones to Buy if Your Wad of Cash Totals to Rs 16,990
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s