TMC Likely to Undergo Reshuffle Next Week, Poll Performance to Decide Leaders’ Portfolios

A major organisational reshuffle is expected to take place in the Trrinamool Congress next week, with party chief Mamata Banerjee zeroing in on changes based on the TMC leaders’ performance in the recently-held assembly elections in West Bengal.

Sources told News18 that a the rejig is expected to take place in all arenas and the election performance would prove to be a crucial deciding factor as it was during this period that the party understood the leaders’ strengths and weaknesses.

A number of TMC leaders switched over to the BJP around the polls and some even fought against their former colleagues from the front. Sources in the TMC said that good workers will be rewarded with good posts so they get inspired to work hard.

The ‘One person, one post’ theory has already been declared by the party and it will be implemented in this reshuffle. A lot of district presidents are expected to be changed this time as per this this theory.

Interestingly, this time the organisation’s youth wing will not have anybody older than 40 years of age and will undergo a revamp with focus on youth and their experience.

