TMC Makes Organisational Changes to Regain Dominance over North 24 Parganas
A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: Concerned over losing ground in North 24 Parganas, which comprises five Lok Sabha seats, the ruling TMC on Friday clipped the wings of district president Jyotipriyo Mullick and divided responsibilities among five other senior leaders.
The party leadership divided the district into five organisational segments — Dum Dum, Barasat, Barrackpore, Basirhat and Bongaon — as per the five Lok Sabha seats, said a senior party leader privy to the development.
Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat will be looked after by Tapas Roy, Barasat will be under Rathin Ghosh, Barrackpore will be taken care of by Nirmal Ghosh, Basirhat by Krishna Gopal Banerjee and Bongoan by Gobindo Das, the leader said.
"Any decision will have to be taken in consultation with the five-member committee and after a nod from the top leadership," the leader said.
Of the five organisational districts, the Barrackpore and Bongaon Lok Sabha seats are presently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former TMC leader, Arjun Singh, who switched over to the BJP, has from Barrackpore.
According to TMC sources, the top leadership is miffed with Mullick, holding him accountable for the party's poor showing in North 24 Parganas in the general election as well as failing to counter the BJP onslaught.
"Since Lok Sabha polls, we have lost five municipalities and one MLA to the BJP. What is he (Mullick) doing?," a senior TMC leader said.
The development comes a day after clashes erupted between two groups in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas suspected to be affiliated the TMC and the BJP.
The situation in Bhatpara remained tense with prohibitory orders in force and huge police deployment in the area, officials said Friday.
As many as 16 people were arrested in connection with the clashes, a police officer said.
Two people were killed and 11 others injured in the Thursday clashes for which the TMC and the BJP are blaming each other.
