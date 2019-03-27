LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TMC Manifesto Promises Probe Into Demonetisation, Return of Planning Commission

Mamata Banerjee said the Goods and Services Tax would also be reviewed, and said it would be kept if it is found to be helpful.

Aakarshuk Sarna | News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday promised to conduct an investigation into demonetisation and revive the Planning Commission if the opposition alliance comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Releasing the party's manifesto, Banerjee said the 100 days' work scheme would be increased to 200 days and the wages would also be doubled under it. "We would conduct a probe into the decision of demonetisation and bring back the Planning Commission. The NITI Aayog is of no use," she said.

"We would review the present GST. If it is really helping people, we would keep it," she said.

Banerjee took exception to appointment of former BSF director general K K Sharma as special police observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand during the Lok Sabha elections.

"How can a retired police officer look after the deployment of serving police personnel? During his tenure as the DG, he has attended an RSS program and that too in uniform," she said.
