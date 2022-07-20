TMC Martyrs Day 21 July: Cop Who Lost His Job Trying to 'Save' Mamata in 1993 Waits for Call from CM

Amidst of chaos over TMC’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day, what expectation Sirajul Mondal holds in his heart is just a call from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He lost his job while trying to ‘save’ the then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee. The elderly mother of 1993’s ‘living martyr’ still hopes that her son Sirajul will get back the police job that he lost for holding the hands to save the then opposition leader and the current Chief Minister from severe injury.

Sirajul still recollects the day with pride, that day was July 21, 1993. Sirajul was then a constable of the Calcutta Police. He was dismissed from the job for not only disobeying the orders of his superiors but also throwing counter-challenges. Then 29 long years have passed. He is now tired of fighting legal battles. This man spends his days with his old mother in a dilapidated house at Ichapur Bhadradanga in Gaighata.

On that day, at the Brabourne Road, Mamata called for the Mahakaran Abhiyan. She was moving towards Mahakaran with a procession. At that time, the police started the lathi charge on the orders of the then Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Dinesh Vajpayee. At that time, 27-year-old Sirajul was at the scene along with other policemen during the operation.

Sirajul claimed that Special Branch officer Nirmal Biswas pointed his service gun at his superior Dinesh Vajpayee after seeing Mamata Banerjee lying on the ground. He shouted, “Sir, stop this torture. Otherwise, I will be forced to shoot you.”

After three years, he was also fired from the job. He approached the court. He also requested to get back his job in various government offices. But it was not resolved.

Sirajul works as a daily labourer to feed his family.

He joined the Calcutta Police as a constable in the Alipore Bodyguard Line in January 1988. He still has four years left on the job. After the 2011 election, the change of government in Bengal brought hope for getting his job back. But now, Sirajul is only left with a wish of a call from the chief minister on the stage of 21st July, on that day he lost all that he had.

