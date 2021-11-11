TMC Minister’s Film Dropped at Goa Film Festival; Bratya Basu Says It’s Politics

TMC leader Bratya Basu, also a filmmaker, alleges that his film, Dictionary, which was initially selected for screening at the 52nd International Film Festival, Goa scheduled to take place from November 20 to 29 was dropped at the last minute on flimsy grounds.

Basu alleges that his film was among the 25 films which were part of the screening package and which has now been brought down to 24 films after the disqualification of Dictionary.

Basu’s film, which has already received international acclaim has Abir Chatterjee and another TMC leader, Nusrat Jahan, as lead casts. Basu alleges this was done under political consideration because of his TMC identity.

Basu said, “This film has not been allowed for purely political reasons.”

TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan said, “If it is stopped for a political reason we will definitely protest on this.”

Now, TMC feels that even in cultural fraternity politics play a role and therefore, well-acclaimed films like Dictionary has been stopped.

The letter written by the Film Federation of India says that some spelling mistakes are there that’s why it has been not allowed.

BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharjya said, “A lot of people oppose us, that does not mean these things will be done. They are unnecessarily making this an issue.”

