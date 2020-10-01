TMC MLA Gurupada Mete Dies After Testing Covid-19 Positive; CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

Trinamool Congress MLA Gurupada Mete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died in a private hospital on Thursday, officials said.

The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency in Bankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrah district last month after he tested positive.

Mete was also suffering from complications of heart and kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mete. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of @AITCofficial Bankura District Coordinator and two-time MLA Gurupada Mete. His unparalleled devotion to serve the citizens of Bengal will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and closed ones," she tweeted.