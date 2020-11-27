TMC MLA Mihir Goswami Leaves for Delhi with MP Nisiht Pramanik, Likely to Join BJP

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who had expressed his desire to quit the party, Friday left for New Delhi with BJP MP Nisiht Pramanik, fuelling speculations over his next move. Goswami along with Pramanik left for New Delhi this morning.

According to state BJP sources, Goswami might join the saffron camp this evening. The TMC leadership declined to comment on the development.

However, Goswami could not be contacted for his comments. Two days after senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh visited him at his residence, Goswami on Thursday said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he won’t be able to put up with more humiliation.

The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions he had ”digested insults”, but continued to stick to the party because of his allegiance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Goswami, who remained non-committal over his plans, said in a Facebook post in Bengali on Thursday, ”It seems to be tough for me to remain within the Trinamool (Congress) with which I have been associated for 22 years.” The TMC had made several attempts to woo him back in the last few days.