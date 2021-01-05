TMC MLA Pays 'Courtesy Visit' to Former Colleague and BJP's Kolkata Observer Sovan Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Halder on Tuesday met BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was recently appointed the party's observer for Kolkata, at his residence and said that it is a 'courtesy visit' and insisted he does not have any plan to leave the TMC.

Halder, who had been absent from recent party programmes in Diamond Harbour, his constituency in South 24 Parganas district, was closeted with Chatterjee for around two hours.

Chatterjee was a former TMC heavyweight leader who joined the BJP last year. "Sovan-da's present political identity as a BJP leader doesn't matter to me. I don't understand Congress, CPIM, BJP or Trinamool. We share a deep personal bond. It is a courtesy visit," Halder told reporters while leaving the residence of Chatterjee, a former mayor of Kolkata.

"No no. I don't have any such plan," he said when asked if he wants to leave the TMC. Halder was accompanied by Abu Taher, a TMC leader of South 24 Parganas district.

"We came here to meet Dada (Chatterjee), a long term friend of ours," Taher said. There was no word from Chatterjee on the issue. A senior TMC leader said that there is no reason to read much into the meeting.