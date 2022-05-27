TMC MLA Saokat Molla Skips CBI Questioning Over Coal Mining Scam

Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla on Friday failed to appear before the CBI in connection with an investigation into a coal mining scam, an officer of the agency said. The Canning Purba legislator claimed that he had a few prior engagements because of which he could not appear before the agency sleuths for questioning.

“Molla has mailed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night expressing his inability to appear before the agency’s sleuths on Friday and sought at least 15 days time for being available for questioning,” the officer told PTI. “The legislator said he had prior political and administrative engagements, and his lawyer will visit the CBI office today on his behalf,” he said.

The CBI had directed Molla to appear at its Kolkata office at 11 AM on Friday for questioning into the scam. Mollah was asked to bring with him documents related to his bank transactions and business. His name had appeared after questioning those involved in the scam, the officer said.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the scam in Paschim Bardhaman district to date.

