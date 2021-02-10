News18 Logo

TMC MLA Writes to Mamata Banerjee, Expresses Inability to Contest 2021 Assembly Polls

Chattopadhyay, 79, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about his decision and expressed gratitude for giving him the opportunity to serve for two consecutive terms.

TMC MLA from Bardhaman Dakhin Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay on Wednesday said he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections due to his age and health issues.

The veteran leader is also a former minister for the departments of Technical Education & Training and Science & Technology & Biotechnology. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April- May.

