TMC Moves Tripura HC to Quash FIR Registered Against 6 TMC Leaders

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved the Tripura High Court to quash the FIR that was registered by the Tripura Police against the six TMC leaders including Members of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and West Bengal Minister Bratya Basu for allegedly misbehaving with the police.

A suo-moto complaint was filed by the officer-in-charge of the Khowai police station, Inspector Manoranjan Debbarma, on Wednesday and basis of that, an FIR was lodged. Other leaders who were booked earlier are TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, former MLA and turncoat leader Subal Bhowmik, and former minister Prakash Chandra Das for allegedly preventing the police from doing their duty.

Speaking to CNN-News18, TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We have challenged the FIR filed against six of our TMC leaders and we have filed this on behalf of Subal Bhowmik. We are also looking out for all legal options including bail and anticipatory bail to release our arrested leaders in the State.”

He further added, “The Tripura BJP is nothing but scared. So, now their only armours are atrocities and false cases. They can’t go beyond this.”

Responding to the allegations levelled by the TMC, BJP MLA of Khayerpur, Ratan Chakraborty told CNN-News18 that the TMC is staging a drama to come to the limelight. He said, “Law will take its own course. BJP has nothing to do here, it is an administrative matter. Whatever the law and court say, we will abide by it. They can say whatever they want to, but we have seen the reality here. The people of this State have seen their reality. One of the TMC leaders had alleged that his head was badly injured, however, the doctor couldn’t even find a wound. I was also told that Abhishek Banerjee’s PSOs were critically injured, but later they were seen walking around at the airport.”

“Police is doing its job and we will go by whatever the court decides. They can’t just storm into a State out of the blue and break norms implemented by the administration. Neither they have any sort of committee, nor do they have any kind of stability here. Where were these TMC leaders when the people here faced problems?” Ratan Chakraborty added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here