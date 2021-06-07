politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Politics»Mahua Moitra Takes 'Nepotism' Dig at Bengal Guv Over OSDs. He Calls it 'Distraction Strategy'
2-MIN READ

Mahua Moitra Takes 'Nepotism' Dig at Bengal Guv Over OSDs. He Calls it 'Distraction Strategy'

File photo of Mahua Moitra and Jagdeep Dhankhar

File photo of Mahua Moitra and Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mahua Moitra said Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar's brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit.

Addressing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as ‘uncle-ji’, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan. Taking to Twitter, Moitra shared a list of names — OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC MP further said that Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar’s brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit. Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the Governor, Moitra alleged.

Also read: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Close Aide Arrested for Alleged Role in Job Scam: Police

RELATED NEWS

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar refuted the allegations as ‘factually wrong’ and added that OSDs in Raj Bhavan are from three different states and belong to four different castes. “None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state,” he added.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also said, “We all have the democratic right to ask him questions. He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror. He has brought his entire village and entire clan to Raj Bhavan."

Also read: Another ‘Ghar Wapsi’ in Bengal? Ex-TMC Leader Prabir Ghosal Says He’s ‘Feeling Sad, Let Down’ by BJP

The TMC leader also said the governor should take his “sorry self" back to Delhi and “find another job". Her response came after the governor took to Twitter to flag the “extremely alarming law and order scenario" in West Bengal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 06, 2021, 17:31 IST