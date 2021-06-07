Mahua Moitra Takes 'Nepotism' Dig at Bengal Guv Over OSDs. He Calls it 'Distraction Strategy'

Addressing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as ‘uncle-ji’, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that his family members and other acquaintances have been appointed as officers on special duty (OSDs) in Raj Bhavan. Taking to Twitter, Moitra shared a list of names — OSD to governor Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD-coordination Akhil Chowdhury, OSD-administration Ruchi Dubey, OSD-protocol Prasant Diksit, OSD-IT Koustav S Valikar and newly appointed OSD Kishan Dhankar.

The TMC MP further said that Sekhawat is the son of Dhankhar’s brother-in-law, and Ruchi Dubey and Prasant Diksit are respectively wife and brother of his former aide-de-camp (ADC) Major Gorang Diksit. Valikar is the brother-in-law of present ADC Janardan Rao, while Kishan Dhankar is another close relative of the Governor, Moitra alleged.

And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you. pic.twitter.com/a8KpNjynx9— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 6, 2021

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar refuted the allegations as ‘factually wrong’ and added that OSDs in Raj Bhavan are from three different states and belong to four different castes. “None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state,” he added.

Assertion @MahuaMoitra in tweet & Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG.OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 7, 2021

TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also said, “We all have the democratic right to ask him questions. He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror. He has brought his entire village and entire clan to Raj Bhavan."

Uncleji only way WB’s “grim situation” will improve is if you move your sorry self back to Delhi & find another job.Some suggestions: 1. Advisor to Ajay Bisht YogiCM on how best to Thok Do opposition2. Advisor to Home Min on how best to hide during a pandemic https://t.co/oWLW0Ciupg — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 6, 2021

The TMC leader also said the governor should take his “sorry self" back to Delhi and “find another job". Her response came after the governor took to Twitter to flag the “extremely alarming law and order scenario" in West Bengal.

