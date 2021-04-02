TMC MP Divyendu Adhikari Writes to EC, Warns of Communal Riots in Nandigram

Nandigram: Trinamool Congress MP Divyendu Adhikari has written a letter to the Election Commission seeking peace and harmony in Nandigram post-election.

The high-profile assembly seat of Nandigram is under the strict watch of the Election Commission. The voting, held on Thursday in the second phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly election, was mostly peaceful except sporadic incidents of violence. But Divyendyu Adhikari, the Lok Sabha MP from Tamluk, sent a letter to the Election Commission apprehending communal riots in Nandigram after the election was over.

In his letter, Divyendu Adhikari has requested the Commission to maintain communal harmony in Nandigram. The political atmosphere in Nandigram, as of now, is quite volatile and the communal harmony could be disrupted any time, Adhikari mentioned in his letter, while thanking the poll panel for conducting a peaceful election.

The Nandigram Assembly seat falls within the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. Political observers say, if an elected MP raises apprehension of communal violence, it signals towards what is in store for Nandigram. Dibyendu Adhikari’s letter can’t be taken lightly as he is the sitting MP from the ruling party.

The incidents of violent political clashes have been reported from several parts of Bengal, including Baduria, Basirhat, Dhulagarh, Bhatpara, Bhadreswar, after polling. Divyendu Adhikari wrote the letter to the commission in advance so that a similar situation would not be created in Nandigram.

However, the voters of Nandigram are happy with the role of the Election Commission in conducting a fair poll. They have expressed their gratitude to the Commission. Now everyone wants to witness how the Commission manages the post-poll scenario in the constituency.