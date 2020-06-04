TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Goes Into Quarantine as Security Personnel Tests Covid-19 Positive

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of the Lok Sabha Kalyan Banerjee went into home quarantine on Thursday after one of his security personnel tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

The security person was admitted to the Bangur Hospital.

"Around 12 members of my household, including me, have chosen to go for home quarantine. There is no Covid-19 symptom in any of us. Our swab samples have been collected for the test," Banerjee said.

The advocate-turned TMC leader said a section of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party supporters spread the rumour that he had tested Covid-19 positive. "They should know that my security person tested Covid-19 positive. I have no coronavirus symptoms. The test reports are yet to come," he said.

Earlier, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose tested Covid-19 positive. He has also gone into home quarantine along with wife and domestic help, who tested Covid-19 positive. Bose, TMC MLA Bidhannagar constituency, said his domestic help tested positive and they must have got infected by the help only.

