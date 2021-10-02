TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Back to Work Month After Giving Birth: 'Have a Duty Towards My People'

Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan is back in action after a short hiatus. She chose Gandhi Jayanti to perform her political responsibilities as she visited Hingalganj, which is in her Lok Sabha constituency Basirhat.

Nusrat was there to attend a meeting of the Hingalganj College governing body. And there was also a special programme organised for Gandhi Jayanti. Nusrat distributed gifts among bright students on the occasion.

It has been more than a month after her delivery, she is back to work. Nusrat has already started shooting for her next film too.

When asked about taking such a small break she said, “My doctor has not yet permitted me to travel. But I could get up from bed so I travelled to my constituency. It has been six months since I have not been here. These people are also my family. I have responsibilities towards them. I had to come. Will power is there, but my body is not 100 per cent fit. Maybe I will fall sick today after I return.”

Talking about her son, she said, “I am a mother, I left my child at home. It is bothering me. But at the same time, I am an MP. I will perform both duties. I will try my level best."

Nusrat Jahan delivered a boy on August 26. Her personal life has been the talk of the town for a year now. But putting all of that aside, Nusrat is moving forward. She is all set to charm the audience with her performance. At the same time, she will perform her political responsibilities.

