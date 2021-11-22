TMC MPs Meet Amit Shah over Tripura Violence, Home Minister to Seek Report from CM Biplab Deb

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs in New Delhi over allegations of brutality being faced by party workers by Tripura Police. The delegation had sat on a dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs over the alleged brutality and arrest of its youth leader in Tripura.

After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “We told him (Amit Shah) in detail how leaders were arrested and MPs were beaten up. He said he spoke to Tripura CM over the phone yesterday and will seek a report from the state."

The MPs, earlier today, raised slogans against the alleged police brutality and demanded an appointment with Amit Shah.

TMC MP Saugata Ray said the protests were also against the arrest of the party’s youth leader Sayani Ghosh in Tripura. The party alleged “mayhem" in Tripura as Ghosh was arrested by the police and was accused of an attempt to murder. TMC on Sunday also alleged that their party workers were beaten with sticks and stones inside a police station in Agartala by BJP members.

Party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also expected to arrive in New Delhi. The Tripura Police on Sunday had arrested actor-turned TMC leader Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game On) slogans on Saturday night.

Ghosh, the youth unit secretary of TMC West Bengal, was arrested after being called in for questioning in a police station in Agartala, a police official had said. The Supreme Court recently directed the Tripura Police to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising its rights in accordance with the law for campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Tripura today to take part in a campaign for civic elections.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold campaigns for party candidates contesting the civic elections, to be held on November 25. Condemning the “attack" on TMC supporters and activists at a police station here on Sunday, Banerjee alleged that the law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

