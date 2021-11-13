TMC Nominates Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro To Rajya Sabha

Ex-chief minister of Goa and the national vice-president of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Luizinho Faleiro, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the party on Saturday. When Luizinho Falerio had joined TMC, Abhishek Banerjee had promised that TMC will give Goa priority and it seems they are staying true to their words. Luizinho getting a Rajyasabha berth is a clear message for the people of Goa, that TMC is serious about its foray into the coastal state.

TMC’s party insider stated that “From IPAC team to Luizinho in Rajya Sabha — TMC is leaving no stone unturned in the state. It has brought in Leander Paes and Mamata Banerjee herself visited Goa too.”

We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament.We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 13, 2021

It’s not just a contest for power, TMC wants to establish a strong footing in Goa, and making Falerio a Rajyasabha candidate is only the first step in that direction. Faleiro’s nomination has not only given motivation and encouragement to the TMC team in Goa but also proved that Goans will be represented in the true sense in the party.

I am thankful to all my fellow @AITC4Goa party members and @MamataOfficial for nominating me to the Rajya Sabha! I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Goans at the national level and pledge to make Goans heard. #GoenchiNaviSakal https://t.co/RzBQqmDvH7— Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) November 13, 2021

Luizinho has joined TMC nearly 2 months ago, and had been hard at work to build the party from the ground up in the state. TMC wants Goa to be represented in Parliament. Therefore, Falerio can be a Goan representative which will automatically help people to trust TMC. “Selecting Luizinho for the MP post means a lot to Goa’s people," added the party insider.

