Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

TMC Objects to Allowing of Repeated Queries in Parliament on West Bengal Political Violence

In his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Rule 41 (xiii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha regarding conditions of admissibility of questions is being violated in the House.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Objects to Allowing of Repeated Queries in Parliament on West Bengal Political Violence
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday objected to the issue of political violence in West Bengal being repeatedly raised in Parliament, claiming that it was in violation of the rules of the House and asked why was the state government being "targeted".

The party has written to the Lok Sabha speaker as well as the Rajya Sabha chairman over the issue.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Rule 41 (xiii) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha regarding conditions of admissibility of questions is being violated in the House.

Rule 41 (xiii) states that a "question shall not repeat in substance questions already answered".

"However, three questions have been allowed in the Lok Sabha regarding political violence during 2019 general elections... Ten advisories have gone to the state government in 10 days. This is butchering of the parliamentary democratic process. Why is the Bengal government being targeted in such manner? We strongly protest this and request you to kindly look into it," Bandyopadhyay said in his letter to the Speaker.

In the letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, TMC's member to the Upper House Derek O'Brien said four questions on the topic had been allowed.

"The same question is not normally allowed to be raised on the floor of this august House again and again with minor variations. But the law-and-order situation in West Bengal has been raised multiple times in different forms during this session," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram