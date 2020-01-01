Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TMC Observes Its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' to Protest Against CAA

Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing CAA and NRC in West Bengal and across India, has been crisscrossing the state, holding protest marches and rallies against the new citizenship law.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TMC Observes Its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' to Protest Against CAA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets local people during a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Purulia district. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' as a mark of protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, congratulated party workers on the occasion and said TMC is observing the day as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) at the booth-level.

"We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla.

"#Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets," she tweeted.

The TMC supremo had last week instructed party workers to conduct various programmes to mark the occasion.

The district TMC leaders have organised flag-hoisting programmes and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight the achievements of the party and speak against the amended Citizenship Act, party sources said.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing CAA and NRC in West Bengal and across India, has been crisscrossing the state, holding protest marches and rallies against the new citizenship law.

The TMC was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998 with an aim to oust the then Left Front regime from power.

The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram