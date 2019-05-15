Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TMC Release Video to Prove That BJP Supporters Vandalised Vidyasagar Bust During Amit Shah's Roadshow

In the video, men donned in saffron t-shirts are seen breaking the bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar before smashing it to the ground.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TMC Release Video to Prove That BJP Supporters Vandalised Vidyasagar Bust During Amit Shah's Roadshow
A motorcycle set on fire in front of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.
Loading...
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee Wednesday released a video showing men in saffron T-shirts breaking the bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar before smashing it on the ground during the violence in the city and lashed out at the BJP holding it responsible

"There is video footage showing BJP workers bringing out the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Tuesday and breaking it into pieces. This is the culture of BJP. They should not talk big," Chatterjee said hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah.

"This is the culture of BJP. They should not talk big," Chatterjee said lashing out at the saffron party at a press conference here and calling it a party of "barbarians, liars and goons".

BJP president Amit Shah and party leaders should stop lying about the incident, Chatterjee, who is also the state education minister.

BJP has lost its mental balance in its quest to capture power at the Centre "at any cost", he said.

"The intention of the roadshow (by Shah) was to create violence ahead of polls. When the incident (violence) occured BJP leaders were there. The top BJP leadership instigated their cadres to ransack the college," Chatterjee said.

The video showed the men in saffron t-shirts, who smashed the bust on the ground were also carrying BJP flags.

The BJP and the TMC fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during the roadshow on Tuesday plunging parts of the city into a welter of violence.

Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties.

Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance. Several cycles and motorbikes parked outside the
gates of the institution were also set ablaze.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram