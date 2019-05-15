TMC Release Video to Prove That BJP Supporters Vandalised Vidyasagar Bust During Amit Shah's Roadshow

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee Wednesday released a video showing men in saffron T-shirts breaking the bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar before smashing it on the ground during the violence in the city and lashed out at the BJP holding it responsible"There is video footage showing BJP workers bringing out the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Tuesday and breaking it into pieces. This is the culture of BJP. They should not talk big," Chatterjee said hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah."This is the culture of BJP. They should not talk big," Chatterjee said lashing out at the saffron party at a press conference here and calling it a party of "barbarians, liars and goons".BJP president Amit Shah and party leaders should stop lying about the incident, Chatterjee, who is also the state education minister.BJP has lost its mental balance in its quest to capture power at the Centre "at any cost", he said."The intention of the roadshow (by Shah) was to create violence ahead of polls. When the incident (violence) occured BJP leaders were there. The top BJP leadership instigated their cadres to ransack the college," Chatterjee said.The video showed the men in saffron t-shirts, who smashed the bust on the ground were also carrying BJP flags.The BJP and the TMC fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during the roadshow on Tuesday plunging parts of the city into a welter of violence.Shah's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties.Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance. Several cycles and motorbikes parked outside thegates of the institution were also set ablaze.