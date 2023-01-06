Meghalaya Assembly Polls: TMC Names Five Women in First List of 52 Candidates

The opposition Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya gave five tickets to female candidates with an eye on the financial and political empowerment of the women of the northeastern state. Two of these tickets are for sitting MLAs, as was seen in the first list of 52 candidates released by the party for the upcoming assembly elections.

In matrilineal Meghalaya, women often shun politics but, so far, this is the highest number of women candidates any political party has fielded for polls so far. Two sitting TMC legislators – Miani Dalbot Shira (Ampati) and Dikkanchi Dalbot Shira (Mahendraganj) – featured in the first list. The lone female member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Sadhiarani M Sangma will be contesting from Gambegre constituency against state NCP president Saleng A Sangma.

The female candidates, apart from sitting MLAs and MDC, include Dr Saralin Dorphang from Mawhati and Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah from North Shillong.

“We have the highest number of aspiring women representatives so far,” said legislature party leader Dr Mukul Sangma. “So far, the UDP (United Democratic Party) and PDF (People’s Democratic Front) have declared their first list of candidates but there are no women candidates in it.”

Besides the five female candidates, the list also featured nine sitting MLAs as well as seven MDCs, and was announced by the state president Charles Pyngrope in presence of Sangma, vice-president George B Lyngdoh among others.

Pyngrope said Sangma will contest from Songsak and Tikrikilla constituencies. Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, he had won from two seats – Songsak and Ampati. He later resigned and was replaced by his eldest daughter Miani D Shira as Ampati MLA.

The former chief minister said his decision to contest again from two seats was part of the party’s political strategy and people’s demand. “…there are multiple factors but I think the one that I can share with you is that the overall demand as well as I felt it was the necessary political strategy and that is how we look at it,” he said.

With regard to allegations against him contesting from two seats, the leader of opposition said, “I am sure or unsure, both. Anybody can have their own conclusion but we have no problem with others having them. It is done with utmost due diligence by considering overall political factors, and that is how it is.”

The state president, however, refused to comment on the chief ministerial candidate of the party. Other sitting MLAs are George B Lyngdoh (Umroi), Charles Pyngrope (Nongthymmai), SG Esmatur Mominin (Phulbari), Zenith M Sangma (Rangsakona), Winnerson D Sangma (Salmanpara), Lazarus M Sangma (Chokpot).

Seven MDCs, who will be contesting, include A Andrew Shullai (Jowai), Cherak Watre Momin (Kharkutta), Pardinand D Shira (Mendipathar), Rinaldo K Sangma (Resubelpara), Alphonsush R Marak (Williamnagar), Agassi R Marak (Selsella), Sadhiarani M Sangma (Gambegre).

The other candidates are Sunida Bareh (Khliehriat), Lasting Suchiang (Mokaiaw), Alban K Gashnga (Amlarem), Sunmoon D Marak (Jirang), Gilbert Nongrum (Umsning), Banshanlang Lawai (Mawryngkneng), Samborlang Diengdoh (Pynthorumkhrah), Iwan Maria (West Shillong), Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih (South Shillong), Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo (Mylliem), Joannes Jefferson Tyler Lamphrang Lamare (Nongkrem), Stodingstar Thabah (Sohiong), Mawkordor Rynjah (Mawphlang), Vincent T Sangma (Mawsynram), Playness Khiewtam (Shella), Edmund Khongngai (Pynursla), Harold Firming Khongsit (Sohra), Dondor Marbaniang (Mawkynrew), Macmillan Kharbani (Nongstoin), Fernandez S Dkhar (Rambrai-Jyrngam), Justine G Momin (Mawshynrut), Savio Phrangsngi Dkhar (Ranikor), Sounder S Cajee (Mawkyrwat), Tengrak R Marak (Bajengdoba), Sengnam R Marak (Rongjeng), Dr Prabir D Sangma (Raksamgre), Dr Mohammed Miznur Rahamankazi (Rajabala), Rupa M Marak (Dadengre), Richard Mrong Marak (South Tura), Sengkal A Sangma (Dalu), Dr Rajesh M Marak (Rongra-Siju) and Dr Saljangringrang R Marak (Baghmara).

