TMC Releases List of Meghalaya Office-Bearers, to Have 6 Vice-Presidents, 2 General Secretaries

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday announced that its Meghalaya unit will have six vice-presidents in the state. Additionally, AITC will have two general secretaries and two joint secretaries.

A press communique issued by AITC said on Tuesday stated, “The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and aspiration of our honorable party chairperson is pleased to announce the office-bearers of the AITC Meghalaya unit." The party also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The Meghalaya unit of the TMC will led by state president Charles Pyngrope.

Under the guidance of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the office bearers of AITC Meghalaya Unit.Best wishes to all! pic.twitter.com/dRGCx0M5Jz — AITC Meghalaya (@AITC4Meghalaya) February 22, 2022

According to the notification issued, the vice-presidents of the unit are James S Lyngdoh, Zenith M Sangma, Shitlane Pale, Marthon M Sangma, H M Shangpliang, George B Lyngdoh. Further, Dr Manash Das Gupta and Mukul DAs have been appointed general secretaries and Komol Marbaniang and Jayanta Sen have been made joint secretaries. It may be mentioned that the party has elected Dr Mukul Sangma as the leader of the AITC Meghalaya parliamentary party.

