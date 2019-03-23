English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC Removes 'Congress' From its Logo, Mamata Banerjee's Party is Now Just Trinamool
'Congress' has been removed from all publicity material of the party and Trinamool leaders have begun using the new logo on their social media.
New logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Twenty-one years after officially separating from the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has removed the grand old party's name from its logo.
The new logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background. It has been in use for a week now, party sources said.
It was way back in 1998 that present West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC over differences of opinion on dealing with the then ruling CPI(M).
"TMC is called Trinamool and after 21 years, it was time for a change," a party leader said.
The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material.
However, it will remain registered with the Election Commission as Trinamool Congress, party sources said.
The official Facebook and Twitter pages of the party, the CM, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien already have the new logo.
The new logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background. It has been in use for a week now, party sources said.
It was way back in 1998 that present West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC over differences of opinion on dealing with the then ruling CPI(M).
"TMC is called Trinamool and after 21 years, it was time for a change," a party leader said.
The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material.
However, it will remain registered with the Election Commission as Trinamool Congress, party sources said.
The official Facebook and Twitter pages of the party, the CM, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien already have the new logo.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results