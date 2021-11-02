TMC Roller-coasts to Record Victory in Previously BJP-held Dinhata, Retains Khardah

The TMC on Tuesday roller-coasted to victory in Dinhata assembly seat which its Minister of State for Home Nishith Paramanik had won earlier this year, by a record margin of 1,64,089 votes in assembly by-elections held last Saturday.

The ruling party also retained the Khardah assembly segment by winning the seat by an impressive margin of 93,832 votes. In the Dinhata assembly seat in Coochbehar, TMC’s Udayan Guha secured votes 1,14,086 votes, whereas BJP’s Palash Rana, the nearest rival, garnered mere 20,254 votes.

The bypoll for the Dinhata assembly segment was necessitated after central minister Nisith Pramanik who had won the seat by a slender margin of just 57 votes resigned to retain his Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat.

In the Khardah assembly segment, state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay defeated his nearest rival the BJP’s Joy Saha by a margin of 93,832 votes.Chattopadhyay secured 1,14,086 votes, whereas Saha managed to bag 20,254 votes.

