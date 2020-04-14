POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TMC Says PM Modi Failed to Provide Roadmap for Economic Revival during Lockdown Announcement

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus curbs.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus curbs.

PM Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, stressing that it was a necessary move to contain the spread of coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
Share this:

The TMC on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to provide a roadmap for the economy's revival in his address to announce the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

"The prime minister made a mere announcement about the extension of the lockdown. Everybody knew that lockdown would be extended," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy told PTI.

He said the country was waiting for the PM to talk about a roadmap and an outlook on how the economy would be revived and how the unorganised and agricultural sectors would be helped but he "failed" to do so.

"We thought he would announce some concrete steps to mitigate the woes of poor, migrant labourers and farmers waiting to harvest crops, but nothing of that sort was announced," Roy said.

Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, stressing that it was a necessary move to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on April 14.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,390,207

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,981,175

    +57,327

  • Cured/Discharged

    465,555

     

  • Total DEATHS

    125,069

    +5,451
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres