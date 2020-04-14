TMC Says PM Modi Failed to Provide Roadmap for Economic Revival during Lockdown Announcement

The TMC on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to provide a roadmap for the economy's revival in his address to announce the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

"The prime minister made a mere announcement about the extension of the lockdown. Everybody knew that lockdown would be extended," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy told PTI.

He said the country was waiting for the PM to talk about a roadmap and an outlook on how the economy would be revived and how the unorganised and agricultural sectors would be helped but he "failed" to do so.

"We thought he would announce some concrete steps to mitigate the woes of poor, migrant labourers and farmers waiting to harvest crops, but nothing of that sort was announced," Roy said.

Modi announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3, stressing that it was a necessary move to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on April 14.