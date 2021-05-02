TMC Secures Majority in West Bengal with 156 Seats Even as Mamata Banerjee Loses Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress has secured a majority in West Bengal with 156 wins in 294-seat assembly. The party is leading in 218 seats as per the latest counting update. BJP comes in at the second spot with 45 wins and leads in 71 constituencies. This will be the third consecutive term for TMC in the state.

“We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation," said Mamata as her party makes stellar victory in the elections. “Our target was of 221 seats, Bengal has saved India. This is a win for Bengal and for you. We fought against all of centre, ED CBI and agencies and we won. COVID is my first priority. I will immediately begin my work," she further said.

Meanwhile, Mamata has lost the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvedhu Adhikari. She said about her loss, “I will move court if necessary because I suspect certain malpractices have taken place."

