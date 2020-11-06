TMC Slams Amit Shah over Appeasement Remark, Says Communalism Has No Place in West Bengal

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at TMC for engaging in ‘appeasement politics’ in West Bengal, the ruling party MP Saugata Roy on Friday criticized his remark and said that communalism has no place in Bengal.

“It is highly condemnable that he made ‘appeasement politics’ remark from Dakshineswar Kali Temple where Ramkrishna Paramahamsa devoted his service to goddess Kali throughout his life. People in Bengal will not take it in a good way as Dakshineswar Kali Temple is not a place for doing politics. Dakshineswar Kali Temple,” Roy said.

“His remark clearly shows that he is doing divisive and religious based politics. Bengal always has been a home for people from all castes and creeds. Such an attempt to divide the people is not good for Bengal and people will give them a befitting reply,” he added.

Shah during his visit to the Dakshineswar temple had said that the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal to take stock of organisational activities, ahead of the 2021 state polls, had on Thursday said he could sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government and that the death knell of her regime has been sounded.

“Muslims are also part of our society. Is it a crime to do something good for the welfare of minority people? Why is he not saying that Mamata Banerjee has taken a lot of initiative for the Hindu priests? Why is he not saying that Mamata Banerjee has managed well during the Durga Puja festivals? Why are they silent? We felt that making such objectionable remarks from a holy Dakshineswar Kali Temple where Ramakrishna Paramahamsa devoted his entire life will hurt the sentiments of people in Bengal," Saugata Roy said, hitting out at the BJP.

West Bengal CPI (M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, termed Shah’s Bengal tour and his visit to ‘tribal’ and ‘matua’ houses as pure political drama.

“We all know what happened at Hatras in Uttar Pradesh. They don’t have any right to stand in front of the people. He came here for drama and nothing less,” the CPI(M) secretary said.

On the context of Shah’s 200 seats target in Bengal Assembly Poll in 2021, Shah said, “Let him claim such a figure. The ground reality is people in Bengal have targeted them this time. They are on people’s target and they will get a befitting reply from people.”

Congress MP, Adhir Chowdhury termed Shah’s Bengal visit as a desperate attempt to reach out to the dalits in Bengal to win the elections.

“After torturing the dalits in other parts of the country which are ruled by the BJP – now they are showing affection towards the dalits in Bengal. This is purely vote bank politics and nothing else,” he said.