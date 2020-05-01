POLITICS

1-MIN READ

TMC Slams Centre For Announcing Lockdown Extension Without Clarifying Covid-19 Situation

Mamata led TMC government and the BJP are locked in a war of words over visit of central teams to assess COVID-19 situation in West Bengal.

TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy said he was wondering whether the Centre was serious to revive the economy and provide financial package to states to combat adversity due to the pandemic.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government for extending the lockdown by two weeks from May 4 without giving an account of the prevailing coronavirus situation and "failing" to chalk out a roadmap for revival of the economy reeling under the COVID-19 outbreak.


The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.


"We have nothing to say about the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks as our party has already said that we would go by the Centre's decision on the lockdown," veteran TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy said over phone.


"But the Union government should come out clean on various issues including the exact reasons for extending the lockdown," he said.


He wondered whether the Centre was serious to revive the economy and provide financial package to states to combat adversity due to the pandemic.


"We all know we are in the midst of a pandemic. But the government must explain whether the situation is under control or not. It should clarify whether community transmission has started.


"The country is waiting to hear from the Centre about a roadmap and an outlook on how the economy would be revived, how to help the unorganized and agricultural sectors. But there is no such assurance so far," he said.


The TMC and the BJP are locked in a war of words over visit of central teams to assess COVID-19 situation in West Bengal.


The Union government order, which announced the extension of the lockdown invoking the Disaster Management Act, said a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone.


These prohibited activities include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road.

