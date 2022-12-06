TMC's Saket Gokhale Arrested in 'Cooked Up' Case Over Morbi Bridge Collapse Tweet, Alleges Party

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday claimed that party national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the Gujarat Police in what he called was a “cooked up case" filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse.

On December 1 Gokhale had tweeted that an RTI revealed that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs 30 crore.

Gokhale’s tweet said: “RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost ₹30 cr. Of this, ₹ 5.5cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”. 135 victims who died got ₹4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. ₹5 cr. Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people."

Now, taking to Twitter on Tuesday, senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged, ‘TMC national spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up."

The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence @AITCofficial and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level. 3/3— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

In another tweet, giving the details of Saket Gokhale’s arrest, O’Brien said the party spokesperson called his mother at 2 am and told her the cops were taking him to Ahmedabad and that he would reach there by noon today.

“At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," Derek O’Brien said.

