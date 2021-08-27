TMC Strategises 'Look East' Policy with Tripura and Assam in Mind

As part of its ‘look east’ scheme of things, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is targeting leaders from other parties in Tripura to build their base. Sources said that some prominent faces of Tripura politics are keeping in touch with TMC to switch sides. Faces who are opposed to Chief Minister Biplab Deb have already made bridges with TMC leadership. Some of them have visited Kolkata too.

Biplab Dev’s bete noir Sudip Roy Burman’s name comes first in the scheme of things, who have been vehemently opposing the CM. Though Burman could not be reached for a response, sources say that talks are on and it might be in the final stage.

The first week of September will see some big leaders from Kolkata landing in Tripura and some biggies joining them.

The TMC also wants to build their base in Assam. A special membership drive will start in Assam. Sources say that a section of Assam Gana Parishad leaders too are also in touch with the TMC.

Now, AGP is with BJP but if BJP gets in five more seats in by-polls, they won’t require AGP.

But the TMC is tight-lipped on its strategy in the northeast as of now.

It is also rumoured in the political circle that the TMC may dislodge the BJP government in Tripura. But sources say that the TMC high command is not in favour of that as the election is due in 2023 and they plan to fight the election and come to power. Sources are saying that Tripura will witness some big development in the coming week.

