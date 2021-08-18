TMC Student Wing Launches Intiative, Releases Official Song That Wishes to See Mamata As Prime Minister

The student wing of Trinamool Congress has come up with a song projecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Prime Minister of the country.

As a part of the initiative, the student wing of the party has come up with a blog- “Sabujan Abhijan” meaning, initiative of youth. The blog will aim to bring the cultural aspect of students in one place says Trinamool students wing President.

“She is inspiration for Bengal and she will now be inspiration for the nation. We have dream, a dream to see her Prime Minister because we want our country to get independence from the present government,” TMC Student Wing President told News18.

TMCP (Trinamool Chaitra Parishad) has come up with this song in both Bangla and Hindi and they did grand launch of the song too.

However, BJP says that this projection of TMC of Prime Ministership of Mamata will only be a dream and it will never be true.

TMCP is often alleged of collecting money during admission in college. Party insiders say they are also trying for an image makeover. The students have come up with this blog where they can come up with their cultural aspect.

The blog is embedded with important interviews of senior leaders who have shared their political experience during student life. TMC is trying to show the relevance of the party nationally and it is also trying to employ the student’s wing.

The students’ wing inaugurated the blog and the song in the presence of the State Education Minister Bratyo Basu. They also have come up with a football team for more public contact.

