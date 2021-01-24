News18 Logo

News18» News»Politics»TMC Supporters Protest Against 'Insult' of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial Event
1-MIN READ

TMC Supporters Protest Against 'Insult' of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial Event

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness on Saturday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her.

Trinamool Congress workers staged demonstrations in several districts of West Bengal on Sunday in protest against the "insult" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a programme at Victoria Memorial, where she was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants. TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

ALSE READ: PM in Attendance, Mamata Refuses to Speak at Netaji's Birth Anniversary Event After Slogans Raised Against Her

Singer and former TMC MP Kabir Suman was also seen holding a placard that read 'Jai Bangla' at Gariahat in the metropolis. The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness on Saturday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her.

"Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi's team. In an ocean of monkeys, she stands out as the lone lioness," TMC MP Mohua Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday.


