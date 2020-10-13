TMC Suspends Nandigram Village Panchayat, Her Husband over Malpractice in Distributing Amphan Relief

In a significant political development in Nandigram in West Bengal, the gram panchayat pradhan of Kendemari village, her husband and two other leaders were officially suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday for their alleged role in malpractice while distributing Amphan relief to villagers.

The decision was taken after Mansura Bibi, her husband Sheikh Shahabuddin, and the two leaders refused to step down despite the party's order a few days back. It was learnt that Mansura Bibi refused to obey the party's command after being advised by her husband.

Nandigram, a small hamlet in East Midnapore district, was once the epicentre of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s land movement in 2007 and it was from here she went close to the corridors of power in the state.

“The block president (Meghnath Pal) doesn’t have any power to remove us. I only know Mamata Banerjee and I don’t know anyone else in the party. I have already spoken to my party leaders in the senior level regarding this matter,” said Shahabuddin.

Pal said, “Our party has taken action against them because there were allegations of malpractices during distribution of Amphan relief to the affected people.”

In the last three months, more than 350 party cadres, including 200 from Nandigram, were show-caused. They were asked to return public money else the party has decided to lodge police complaint against them.

Senior MP and TMC East Midnapore district president Sisir Adhikari had said that some people were "actively involved in corruption out of greed" and that the party had taken action against those who have started returning people’s welfare money.