TMC Thunders After Amit Shah’s Bengal NRC Claim, Says No SC Decision Unlike Assam

New Delhi: Rejecting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that NRC will play a decisive role in West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress said the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in Bengal as there has been no Supreme Court decision in the matter.

"NRC won't happen in Bengal. There will be tremendous resistance. There is no SC decision or accord with the Centre for implementation of NRC in Bengal unlike in Assam. We don't know how Amit Shah is saying this for Bengal."

"We will oppose tooth and nail any effort to pass a law in Parliament on NRC or against any attempt at a constitutional amendment," the TMC said.

Trinamool's statement comes in response to Shah’s affirmation to News18 that NRC will be an election matter in West Bengal.

On being asked if BJP’s success in the 2019 General Assembly polls was driven on the basis of this issue, the BJP chief said, “There were other matters as well but this was one of them.”

Meanwhile, Shah cleared the air over construction of detention camps across the country indicating that the saffron party may be speeding up their commitment to have a nationwide NRC.

In an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, the BJP chief said that the centers being constructed is the government "preparing in advance" for the legal outcomes of the Foreigners Tribunals.

