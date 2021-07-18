TMC to Cycle Down to Parliament on 1st Day Of Monsoon Session to Protest Fuel Price Hike

TMC has planned to cycle down to Parliament as a mark of protest. TMC has been lodging their protest on fuel price hike for the last one week and now they plan to take this to Parliament. TMC Chief National Spokesperson Derek O Brien stated that “Fuel price hike is a matter of concern and we will raise this issue in Parliament in every way that will be our focus “.

All the MPs will start cycling from 10.15 in the morning and they will reach Parliament on Monday. After the Bengal win, this is the first Parliament session therefore obviously that mood also will be projected by TMC it seems.

From fuel price hike to vaccine crunch TMC plans to storm Parliament on the following issue

1 Petrol Diesel hike

2 Federal Structure ruined

3 State not getting the vaccine

4 Motivated functioning of Central agency

5 Farmer issue

6 Give back the MP lad fund

7 Bring back, Women reservation bill

8 Do not bulldoze Parliament.

Moreover, TMC also will align with opposition on all issues opposing the Government. The government though has stated that Prime Minister will brief leaders on Covid but TMC and other opposition parties are in no mood to listen to that briefing, they demand PM address inside Parliament.

Abhishek Banerjee and thereby Mamata Banerjee too will be visiting Delhi so TMC plans to storm Parliament which will start from cycling. Long back Atal Bihari Bajpayi once reached Parliament in a bullock cart in protest of fuel price hike now BJP Government will see an interesting protest on the same issue.

