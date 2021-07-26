TMC to Maintain 'Attendance Register' for Parliament Sessions, MPs Asked to Coordinate More With Cong

Setting a proactive role for Trinamool Congress in the Parliament, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said a register would be maintained to ensure 100 per cent attendance by party MPs.

According to the leader, TMC ‘should be aggressive’ but also espoused more coordination with the Congress party.

Arriving in Delhi on Monday at 1pm, Abhishek went straight into action. He attended the Parliament, and gave a written question to Union Minister Rameswar Teli on the Centre’s take on excise duty reduction.

After attending the Parliament session, Abhishek is said to have held a meeting with party MPs, where the announcement of a attendance register was made. One register will kept for party MPs in the Parliamentary party office, where they have to mark their presence, he said.

He added that TMC MPs have to stay for the entire sessions of Parliament. “No running home", the leader said, hoping to give a strong message to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Party leaders Sudip Banerjee and Derek O Brien will prepare reports to send to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Abhishek, on the performance of the MPs.

Trinamool should play an aggressive role in the Parliament, but coordination with other parties, specifically the Congress, should also be carried out, he said.

Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singvi tomorrow.

