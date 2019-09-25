TMC Unveils 'Incomplete' Railway Bridge to Derail Piyush Goyal's Official Plan, Leaves BJP Fuming

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have once again locked horns, this time over the inauguration of a four-lane road overbridge in Burdwan district.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was to inaugurate the overbridge on September 30 but it was unveiled by TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday, a few days before its completion.

A group of local party leaders visited the site on Tuesday where Mukherjee cut a blue ribbon to inaugurate the structure. Speaking to News18, he said: “The project was the brainchild of Mamata Banerjee when she was the Union railway minister. It was her dream for the people of Burdwan. Where is the problem in inaugurating it? I don’t see anything wrong in this as the state government also contributed 50 per cent towards the total project cost.”

He added that he was unaware about the official inauguration ceremony by Goyal on September 30.

The Burdwan Bridge is similar to the Howrah Bridge where the entire structure is rested on only on two pillars. It is nearly eight feet above the railway tracks. The approval for the bridge was granted in 1993 but due to some issues, the project was put on hold. However, in 2011, it got approval for further construction.

Condemning the move, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC is jealous that the BJP government at the Centre finished the work that was pending for years. I find it hilarious that they are in a rat race to inaugurate an incomplete bridge. They hijacked the event to take credit.”

Taking to Twitter, Ghosh said: “It is actually quite ridiculous when state minister Subrata Mukherjee goes ahead and inaugurates the incomplete hanging railway bridge of Bardhaman just before the @RailMinIndia was scheduled to do so. Didi should resist the temptation of getting into this thoughtless rat race of ribbon cutting and focus on competing in terms of completed development projects. This only can put Paschim Banga on the true trajectory of progress and development.”

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi called the move “unfortunate”. “We live in a federal structure. The Bengal government should not have done this. We had invited them too. Piyush Goyal is in the US and I have been asked to go to inaugurate the bridge on the 27th. For the interest of the people of Bengal, I request the Mamata government to not play politics on such issues of development," he said.

This is not the first time that the state government and the Centre have sparred over the inauguration of projects in Bengal.

On February 8 this year, Banerjee was upset after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri circuit bench. She had then said: “Maddybabu (Modi) did not inform any high court judge or the state government. It’s a shame. It is like wedding without bride or groom. Only a bandwalah was present.”

In March 2019, the Jalpaiguri circuit bench was re-inaugurated by Banerjee — a month after PM Modi’s visit.

Similarly, in December 2016, BJP’s Babul Supriyo was scheduled to throw open the Panagarh Bypass but the event was hijacked and state TMC ministers Moloy Ghatak and Swapan Debnath inaugurated it in a hurry. They alleged that Supriyo had intentionally kept the inauguration on hold for months for his political interest and therefore, they had decided to open the bypass for the convenience of people.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Eastern Railway said: “A new four lane cable stayed road overbridge at Baddhaman (under final stage of completion) will be inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on September 30, 2019. Dignitaries from the state government will also be invited for the inauguration programme.”

