TMC Veteran's Son Voices Frustration as Civic Polls Candidates' List Omits His Name, Asserts Loyalty to Party Later

Sayandeb Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress youth wing office-bearer and son of veteran party leader and minister Sovandeb Chatterjee, gave vent to his frustration in the social media on Saturday hours after his name failed to figure in the party's candidate list for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election.

He, however, re-tweeted a few hours later offering his best wishes to all party contestants and predicting that the party will win a resounding victory.

Sayandeb tweeted on the microblogging site "They needed his sacrifice, they assured, when the sacrifice was made, they said- Its not yet time..", an apparent reference to the stepping down of his father Sobhandeb from the Bhabanipur seat after winning it to pave the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from there months later. "Moral of the Story - until its your time, keep clapping for others," he added.

As the tweet triggered a storm in political circles, Sayandeb tweeted again "Speculation is on about my earlier tweet with a lot of corners (sic) trying to spice it up.

"Politically - I convey my bestest wishes to all AITC nominated candidates in the upcoming KMC elections. We will win. Didi will win. Sobuj Abir Khela Hobe (We will play again with green gulal)," he added. TMC leaders when contacted did not comment on his tweets.

