TMC Worker Found Dead Near His Home in Bengal's West Medinipur, Party Blames BJP
He had ventured out on Sunday night after receiving a phone call from an unknown person. The body was sent for autopsy and the report is awaited.
Image for representation.
Midnapore (WB): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found dead at Narayangarh in West Medinipur district of West Bengal, police said Tuesday.
The body of 42-year-old Ganesh Bhuniya was found on a road beside a field near his residence on Monday.
He had ventured out on Sunday night after receiving a phone call from an unknown person. The body was sent for autopsy and the report is
awaited.
District Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said an investigation into the incident has been launched and they hope for a breakthrough soon.
The incident happened 24 hours after a BJP worker was killed in neighbouring Jhargram district.
While the TMC alleged that Bhuniya was killed by BJP workers, the saffron party put the blame of the death on TMC infighting.
Accusing the BJP for Bhuniya's death, district TMC president Ajit Maity said the ruling party will counter the BJP's violence through democratic means.
"People have understood that the CPM 'harmads' (armed goons) have switched sides to the BJP. People are rising against the BJP after having voted for them in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Even small children of the area now know that the death is an outcome of a feud between two neighbouring TMC families over sharing of cut money, BJP district president Samit Das claimed.
"The TMC can do nothing better than blaming us for Bhuniya's death," Das said.
