TMC Worker Killed After Crude Bombs Hurled at Him in West Bengal's Arambagh

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Thursday, police said. Crude bombs were hurled at Seikh Israil Khan (35) in Tajpur village in Arambagh area while he was heading home from a local market in the afternoon, they said.

"He died on the spot. We have arrested two persons in connection with the killing. An investigation has been started," a police officer said.

Khan's family members alleged that he was killed due to the rivalry within the party's factions. The party's local leaders said the allegations were baseless.