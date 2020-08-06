POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TMC Worker Killed After Crude Bombs Hurled at Him in West Bengal's Arambagh

Representative Image

Representative Image

Khan's family members alleged that he was killed due to the rivalry within the party's factions.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Share this:

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Thursday, police said. Crude bombs were hurled at Seikh Israil Khan (35) in Tajpur village in Arambagh area while he was heading home from a local market in the afternoon, they said.

"He died on the spot. We have arrested two persons in connection with the killing. An investigation has been started," a police officer said.

Khan's family members alleged that he was killed due to the rivalry within the party's factions. The party's local leaders said the allegations were baseless.

Next Story
Loading