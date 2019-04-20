TMC Writes to EC Against Special Observer for 'Acting in Partisan Manner', Demands Cancellation of Appointment

: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal against its appointed special observer Ajay Nayak's statement on Saturday that the situation in West Bengal is similar to what it was in Bihar around 15 years ago.TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi has demanded the cancellation of Nayak's appointment citing reasons of acting in a partisan manner in the letter."This situation in West Bengal is similar to what it was in Bihar around 15 years ago. During that time in Bihar total deployment of central forces at the booths was required," Nayak had told newsmen in the office of the chief electoral officer in Kolkata, adding that it had lead to the voters' demand for deployment of central forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.The ruling Trinamool Congress demanded his immediate removal, claiming that Nayak has allegiance to the RSS and the BJP and is acting as per their orders.The Mamata Banerjee led party has accused Nayak to be acting in a "partisan manner, with pre-conceived notions, to destabilise the conduct of elections in the state in a free and fair manner by creating a fear psychosis among the electorate" by making such statements.The TMC in its letter also points to the fact that Nayak's appointment in the state is in violation of the provisions of the Representations of People Act because he is a retired and not a serving officer of the government.Furthermore, Nayak has been accused of having political and organisational allegiance to the RSS. His statements clearly indicate that he has acted as per instructions of his political bosses, Bakshi said in the letter.