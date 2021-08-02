TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee Challenges CM Biplab to Stop Him from Visiting Tripura Again After ‘Vehicle Attack’

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenged chief minister Biblab Dev on Monday to stop him from visiting the state again in two weeks. Banerjee had alleged earlier today that his vehicle was attacked on his way to Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district.

“Today, I have seen how ‘athithi devo bhava’ takes place here (Tripura) and what is the status of democracy… they were stopping me to give pujo to Ma Tripureswari,” said Banerjee, who alleged he was stopped “10 times" by BJP protesters in Tripura ahead of the Tripurasundari Temple visit where he performed puja later.

Banerjee called Biplab Dev a “puppet” in the hands of Delhi and alleged that Tripura too was run by the Centre and not by the people of state.

He even asked BJP leaders why they were “worried if TMC had no existence in Tripura”. “The way a Lok Sabha MP is attacked here I wonder what is the plight of a common man here.” He even appealed to other parties to come together on one platform to oust BJP from Tripura.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharyya said Banerjee’s visit was part of “political tourism" and his party doesn’t have any base in Tripura. “We are not at all bothered about what they say."

Banerjee also convened an organisational meeting and later told media that TMC will take BJP “head on” in Tripura and also assured people of ‘Duare Sarkar’ just like Bengal. ‘Duare Sarkar’ is an initiative by the West Bengal government to ensure government schemes are more accessible to public through outreach programmes.

Banerjee’s visit comes days after Tripura police booked 23 members of election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC) company to conduct a political assessment of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the state ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

